Police launch urgent appeal for 19 year-old missing from Worthing
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 19 year-old missing from Worthing.
Alyssa, 19, was last seen in the town around 10pm on Monday, September 11.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for 19-year-old Alyssa who is missing from Worthing.
"Alyssa was last seen in the town around 10pm on Monday (September 11) and there are serious concerns for her welfare.
"She is described as 4’ 5” and of slim build with short, black hair. She was last seen wearing long black shorts and a black Adidas jumper.
"If you see Alyssa or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 1741 of 11/09.”