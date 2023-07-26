Police launch urgent appeal for 32 year-old woman missing from Hailsham

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 32 year-old woman, missing from Hailsham.

Samantha Williams, 32, has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday (July 26) morning and police have launched an appeal following concerns about her welfare.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Samantha Williams, 32, missing from Hailsham.

"Samantha is described as 5’6” and slim, with long, blonde hair usually tied up in ponytail or a clip.

Picture: Sussex Police

"She has her ears pierced and a tattoo of a tree with the word ‘sole’ underneath on the inside of her left wrist.

"She was last seen at around 10am on Wednesday (26 July) wearing black shorts and a lilac vest top, and carrying a dark Jack Wills rucksack.