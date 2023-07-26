Police launch urgent appeal for 32 year-old woman missing from Hailsham

Samantha Williams, 32, has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday (July 26) morning and police have launched an appeal following concerns about her welfare.
"Samantha is described as 5’6” and slim, with long, blonde hair usually tied up in ponytail or a clip.
"She has her ears pierced and a tattoo of a tree with the word ‘sole’ underneath on the inside of her left wrist.
"She was last seen at around 10am on Wednesday (26 July) wearing black shorts and a lilac vest top, and carrying a dark Jack Wills rucksack.
"If you see Samantha, or have any information about her whereabouts, call 999 quoting 579 of 26/07”