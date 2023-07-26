NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Police launch urgent appeal for 32 year-old woman missing from Hailsham

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 32 year-old woman, missing from Hailsham.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

Samantha Williams, 32, has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday (July 26) morning and police have launched an appeal following concerns about her welfare.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Samantha Williams, 32, missing from Hailsham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Samantha is described as 5’6” and slim, with long, blonde hair usually tied up in ponytail or a clip.

Most Popular
Samantha Williams, 32, has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday (July 26) morning and police have launched an appeal following concerns about her welfare. Picture: Sussex PoliceSamantha Williams, 32, has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday (July 26) morning and police have launched an appeal following concerns about her welfare. Picture: Sussex Police
Samantha Williams, 32, has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday (July 26) morning and police have launched an appeal following concerns about her welfare. Picture: Sussex Police

"She has her ears pierced and a tattoo of a tree with the word ‘sole’ underneath on the inside of her left wrist.

"She was last seen at around 10am on Wednesday (26 July) wearing black shorts and a lilac vest top, and carrying a dark Jack Wills rucksack.

"If you see Samantha, or have any information about her whereabouts, call 999 quoting 579 of 26/07”

Related topics:Hailsham