Police launch urgent appeal for 40 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 40 year-old woman from Eastbourne who is missing.
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
Holly, 40, from Eastbourne, was last seen in the early hours of Friday, October 13.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are looking for missing Holly from Eastbourne.

"The 40-year-old was last seen on 13 October at 4.40am. She 5’ 3”, with dyed pink medium length hair which is usually worn tied up. She has several tattoos from the neck down and pierced ears.

"Holly has links to Brighton. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 940 of 21/10.”

