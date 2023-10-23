Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 40 year-old woman from Eastbourne who is missing.

Holly, 40, from Eastbourne, was last seen in the early hours of Friday, October 13.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are looking for missing Holly from Eastbourne.

"The 40-year-old was last seen on 13 October at 4.40am. She 5’ 3”, with dyed pink medium length hair which is usually worn tied up. She has several tattoos from the neck down and pierced ears.