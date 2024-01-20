Police launch urgent appeal for 41 year-old woman missing from Chichester

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 41 year-old woman who has been reported missing from Chichester.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police: “Have you seen Kelly, 41, who has been reported missing from Chichester?

"She has not been seen since earlier this month, and officers are concerned for her welfare.

"Kelly is 5’2” with shoulder length red and black hair. She also wears glasses.

"Officers believe she also has links to Horsham and Crawley.