Police launch urgent appeal for 41 year-old woman missing from Chichester
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 41 year-old woman who has been reported missing from Chichester.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police: “Have you seen Kelly, 41, who has been reported missing from Chichester?
"She has not been seen since earlier this month, and officers are concerned for her welfare.
"Kelly is 5’2” with shoulder length red and black hair. She also wears glasses.
"Anyone who sees her or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting serial 611 of 17/01.”