Police launch urgent appeal for 50 year-old woman missing from Hailsham
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 50 year-old woman who is missing from Hailsham.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mai, 50, was last seen on Friday, September 29 and police have raised concerns for her welfare.
In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We are searching for 50-year-old Mai who is missing from Hailsham.
"Mai was last seen around 1pm on Friday (September 29) and concern is growing for her welfare.
"She is described as 5’ 3” and of slim build with straight, black hair normally worn in a ponytail.
"She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt, grey jumper and white trainers.
"Mai has links to Eastbourne. If you see her or know where she is, please call 101 quoting serial 1636 of 29/09.”