Police launch urgent appeal for 50 year-old woman missing from Hailsham

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 50 year-old woman who is missing from Hailsham.
By Sam Pole
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:31 BST
Mai, 50, was last seen on Friday, September 29 and police have raised concerns for her welfare.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We are searching for 50-year-old Mai who is missing from Hailsham.

"Mai was last seen around 1pm on Friday (September 29) and concern is growing for her welfare.

Mai, 50, was last seen on Friday, September 29 and police have raised concerns for her welfare. Picture: Sussex PoliceMai, 50, was last seen on Friday, September 29 and police have raised concerns for her welfare. Picture: Sussex Police
Mai, 50, was last seen on Friday, September 29 and police have raised concerns for her welfare. Picture: Sussex Police

"She is described as 5’ 3” and of slim build with straight, black hair normally worn in a ponytail.

"She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt, grey jumper and white trainers.

"Mai has links to Eastbourne. If you see her or know where she is, please call 101 quoting serial 1636 of 29/09.”

