Police launch urgent appeal for 69 year-old man missing from St Leonards
Stephen, 69, was last seen in St Leonards on Sunday, October 22.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for Stephen, 69, who is missing from St Leonards.
"Stephen was last seen in Buckingham Road, St Leonards on Sunday (22 October) around 9pm. He was wearing slip on blue shoes, cream/green trousers, a knitted jumper, a flat cap and potentially a black bomber jacket.
"Stephen is 5’7” and is described as having little hair, a tattoo on his right arm and a cut on his left leg. He has links to Crowborough, Brighton, Worthing and Littlestone in Kent.
"If you have any information or see Stephen, call 999 quoting serial 319 of 24/10.”