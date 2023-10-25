BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Police launch urgent appeal for 69 year-old man missing from St Leonards

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 69 year-old man missing from St Leonards.
By Sam Pole
Published 25th Oct 2023, 19:14 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 19:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stephen, 69, was last seen in St Leonards on Sunday, October 22.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for Stephen, 69, who is missing from St Leonards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Stephen was last seen in Buckingham Road, St Leonards on Sunday (22 October) around 9pm. He was wearing slip on blue shoes, cream/green trousers, a knitted jumper, a flat cap and potentially a black bomber jacket.

Most Popular
Stephen, 69, was last seen in St Leonards on Sunday, October 22. Picture: Sussex PoliceStephen, 69, was last seen in St Leonards on Sunday, October 22. Picture: Sussex Police
Stephen, 69, was last seen in St Leonards on Sunday, October 22. Picture: Sussex Police

"Stephen is 5’7” and is described as having little hair, a tattoo on his right arm and a cut on his left leg. He has links to Crowborough, Brighton, Worthing and Littlestone in Kent.

"If you have any information or see Stephen, call 999 quoting serial 319 of 24/10.”

Related topics:St LeonardsCrowboroughBrightonKent