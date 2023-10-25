Police launch urgent appeal for 69 year-old man missing from St Leonards

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 69 year-old man missing from St Leonards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen, 69, was last seen in St Leonards on Sunday, October 22.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for Stephen, 69, who is missing from St Leonards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Stephen was last seen in Buckingham Road, St Leonards on Sunday (22 October) around 9pm. He was wearing slip on blue shoes, cream/green trousers, a knitted jumper, a flat cap and potentially a black bomber jacket.

Stephen, 69, was last seen in St Leonards on Sunday, October 22. Picture: Sussex Police

"Stephen is 5’7” and is described as having little hair, a tattoo on his right arm and a cut on his left leg. He has links to Crowborough, Brighton, Worthing and Littlestone in Kent.