Police launch urgent appeal for identity of man linked to ‘serious assault’ in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released an image of a man that they would like to speak regarding a ‘serious assault’ that took place at HMV in Liverpool Road in the town on February 6.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’d like to speak to him in connection with a serious assault which occurred at HMV in Liverpool Road, Worthing, around 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 6.