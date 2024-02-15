Police launch urgent appeal for identity of man linked to ‘serious assault’ in Worthing
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for the identity of a man linked to a ‘serious assault’ in Worthing.
Police have released an image of a man that they would like to speak regarding a ‘serious assault’ that took place at HMV in Liverpool Road in the town on February 6.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Do you recognise this man?
“We’d like to speak to him in connection with a serious assault which occurred at HMV in Liverpool Road, Worthing, around 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 6.
“Contact us if you can help, quoting reference 47240024601.