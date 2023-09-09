BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Police launch urgent appeal for man wanted for multiple offences known to frequent East Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for man wanted for multiple offences known to frequent East Sussex.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Mikey Blu Turner, 30, is wanted by police for multiple offences and is known to frequent East Sussex.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Mikey Blu Turner, 30, who is wanted for multiple offences.

“Mikey is white, of medium build, and was last known to have short dark hair, a beard and moustache. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

“He is known to frequent the Brighton, Portsmouth and Yateley areas.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230150819.”

