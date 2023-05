In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Reece, 13, who is missing from Bexhill.“Reece is described as 5’0” with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing navy jogging bottoms, a navy t-shirt and jumper, and black and grey Nike trainers.“He is known to travel to Hastings and Eastbourne.“If you see him, call 101 quoting 1330 of 29/05.”