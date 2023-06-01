In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Mary-Anne who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?“The 17-year-old was last seen at about 11.50am on Thursday, June 1.“She is described as Irish, white, 5'3, of large build, with dyed blonde and ginger hair. She was wearing a pink hooded top, leggings, and pink sliders.“Anyone who sees Mary-Anne or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 999 urgently and quote serial 588 of 01/06.”