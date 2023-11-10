Police launch urgent appeal for missing 45 year-old from Eastbourne with links to Hastings

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 45 year-old man missing from Eastbourne.

Andrew, 45, was last seen on Wednesday, November 8 in Hastings.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Andrew, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?

"The 45-year-old was last seen at 10pm on November 8 at a friends' address in Hastings.

"He is 6', skinny, with cropped black hair.