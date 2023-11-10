Police launch urgent appeal for missing 45 year-old from Eastbourne with links to Hastings
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 45 year-old man missing from Eastbourne.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew, 45, was last seen on Wednesday, November 8 in Hastings.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Andrew, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?
"The 45-year-old was last seen at 10pm on November 8 at a friends' address in Hastings.
"He is 6', skinny, with cropped black hair.
"Anyone who sees Andrew or has information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 715 of 8/11.”