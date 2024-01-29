BREAKING

Police launch urgent appeal for missing 67 year-old from Eastbourne

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 67 year-old who is missing from Eastbourne.
Published 29th Jan 2024
Derek, 67, was last seen in Eastbourne on Monday, January 29.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Derek, 67, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"Derek is described as 5’9” with short dark hair. He was last seen in the Kings Drive area at around 11am on Monday (29/01) wearing a black t-shirt and trousers, and glasses.

"If you see him, or have any information about his whereabouts, call 999 quoting 546 of 29/01.”