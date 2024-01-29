Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derek, 67, was last seen in Eastbourne on Monday, January 29.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Derek, 67, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"Derek is described as 5’9” with short dark hair. He was last seen in the Kings Drive area at around 11am on Monday (29/01) wearing a black t-shirt and trousers, and glasses.