BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Police launch urgent appeal for missing 87 year-old from Eastbourne

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for an 87 year-old man missing from Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Frederick, 87, has been missing from Eastbourne and was last seen on Tuesday, September 5.

Police believe that he may be using the bus network to travel to Gatwick via Brighton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Frederick, 87, who is missing from Eastbourne.

Most Popular
Frederick, 87, has been missing from Eastbourne and was last seen on Tuesday, September 5. Picture: Sussex PoliceFrederick, 87, has been missing from Eastbourne and was last seen on Tuesday, September 5. Picture: Sussex Police
Frederick, 87, has been missing from Eastbourne and was last seen on Tuesday, September 5. Picture: Sussex Police

"Frederick is described as 5’1” and slim with white hair and glasses. He was last seen on Tuesday morning (September 5) wearing a green sweatshirt and blue fleece, blue trousers, and grey and white walking boots. He is also believed to be carrying a small black suitcase and yellow and grey holdall.

“He may be using the bus network to travel to Gatwick via Brighton.

"If you see Frederick, or have any information about his whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting 656 of 05/09.”

Related topics:BrightonPolice