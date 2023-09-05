Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for an 87 year-old man missing from Eastbourne.

Frederick, 87, has been missing from Eastbourne and was last seen on Tuesday, September 5.

Police believe that he may be using the bus network to travel to Gatwick via Brighton.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Frederick, 87, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"Frederick is described as 5’1” and slim with white hair and glasses. He was last seen on Tuesday morning (September 5) wearing a green sweatshirt and blue fleece, blue trousers, and grey and white walking boots. He is also believed to be carrying a small black suitcase and yellow and grey holdall.

“He may be using the bus network to travel to Gatwick via Brighton.