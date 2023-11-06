BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Police launch urgent appeal for missing Eastbourne teenager

Police are appealing for information in the search for a teenager who is missing from Eastbourne.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

William, 15, has been missing from his home in Eastbourne since Saturday morning, Sussex Police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We believe he may be in the Sutton-in-Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire, although he also has links to London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“William is white, about 5’5”, of slim build, with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black-and-white scarf, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, and carrying a black rucksack.

“Please dial 999 if you have any information which could help us find him, quoting serial 1294 of 04/11.”

Related topics:PoliceSussex PoliceNottinghamshireLondon