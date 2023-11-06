Police launch urgent appeal for missing Eastbourne teenager
William, 15, has been missing from his home in Eastbourne since Saturday morning, Sussex Police have confirmed.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We believe he may be in the Sutton-in-Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire, although he also has links to London.
“William is white, about 5’5”, of slim build, with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black-and-white scarf, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, and carrying a black rucksack.
“Please dial 999 if you have any information which could help us find him, quoting serial 1294 of 04/11.”