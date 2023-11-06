Police are appealing for information in the search for a teenager who is missing from Eastbourne.

William, 15, has been missing from his home in Eastbourne since Saturday morning, Sussex Police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We believe he may be in the Sutton-in-Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire, although he also has links to London.

“William is white, about 5’5”, of slim build, with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black-and-white scarf, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, and carrying a black rucksack.