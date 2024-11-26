Police launch urgent appeal for missing teenager last seen in Horsham

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 17 year-old last seen in Horsham

Theo, 17, was last seen in Horsham on Thursday, November 21.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Theo, who has been reported missing?

"Theo, 17, is from Brighton but was last seen in Horsham on Thursday (21 November).

"He is 6’ tall, with medium-length black hair and was wearing a green North Face puffa jacket, grey baggy cargo trousers and black Nike trainers with white soles.

"If you can help, please call 101, quoting serial 296 of 22/11.”

