Police launch urgent appeal for ‘vulnerable’ 16 year-old who has gone missing in Sussex
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal to help find a ‘vulnerable’ 16 year-old who has gone missing
Blake, 16, is missing from Peacehaven.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for 16-year-old Blake, who is vulnerable and missing from Peacehaven.
"He is white, about 5’6”, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a baby blue coloured tracksuit with white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.
"Blake is believed to be on foot, and also has links to Brighton, Saltdean, Southease and Rodmell.
"Please share and call 999 if you see him, quoting serial 995 of 28/05.”
