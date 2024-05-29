Police launch urgent appeal for ‘vulnerable’ 16 year-old who has gone missing in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal to help find a ‘vulnerable’ 16 year-old who has gone missing

Blake, 16, is missing from Peacehaven.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for 16-year-old Blake, who is vulnerable and missing from Peacehaven.

"He is white, about 5’6”, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a baby blue coloured tracksuit with white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Blake is believed to be on foot, and also has links to Brighton, Saltdean, Southease and Rodmell.