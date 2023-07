Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 26 year-old from Hastings.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Bethanie Coleman who has been reported missing from Hastings.

“The 26-year-old was last seen at an address in the Halton area on July 14.

“She also has links to Eastbourne.

Picture: Sussex Police

