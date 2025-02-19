Police launch urgent appeal to locate missing Hastings man

Sussex Police have said that Nathan, 26, was last seen on Wednesday, February 19.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen missing Nathan from Hastings?

"The 26-year-old was last seen on Wednesday (19 February) at 9.30am.

"Nathan has short ginger/red hair and was last seen wearing a purple puffer jacket and black and red trousers.

"He also has links to Eastbourne.

"If you see Nathan, phone 999 quoting serial 571 of 19/02.”