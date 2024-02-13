BREAKING

Police launch urgent appeal to track down wanted Worthing man

Sussex Police have launched an appeal to track down a Worthing man, wanted on recall to prison.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Feb 2024, 18:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Hanscombe, 35, had been serving a custodial sentence for assault, and has breached the terms of his release on licence, police have reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Have you seen Jonathan Hanscombe, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 35-year-old had been serving a custodial sentence for assault, and has breached the terms of his release on licence.

Most Popular
Jonathan Hanscombe, 35, had been serving a custodial sentence for assault, and has breached the terms of his release on licence, police have reported. Picture: Sussex PoliceJonathan Hanscombe, 35, had been serving a custodial sentence for assault, and has breached the terms of his release on licence, police have reported. Picture: Sussex Police
Jonathan Hanscombe, 35, had been serving a custodial sentence for assault, and has breached the terms of his release on licence, police have reported. Picture: Sussex Police

"Hanscombe was formerly of an address in the Selden area of Worthing, but is also believed to have links to Crawley Down.

"He is white with short brown hair and has a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or 101, quoting serial 411 of 21/12/2023.”

Related topics:Sussex Police