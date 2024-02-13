Police launch urgent appeal to track down wanted Worthing man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jonathan Hanscombe, 35, had been serving a custodial sentence for assault, and has breached the terms of his release on licence, police have reported.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Have you seen Jonathan Hanscombe, who is wanted on recall to prison?
“The 35-year-old had been serving a custodial sentence for assault, and has breached the terms of his release on licence.
"Hanscombe was formerly of an address in the Selden area of Worthing, but is also believed to have links to Crawley Down.
"He is white with short brown hair and has a distinctive tattoo on his neck.
"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or 101, quoting serial 411 of 21/12/2023.”