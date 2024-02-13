Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonathan Hanscombe, 35, had been serving a custodial sentence for assault, and has breached the terms of his release on licence, police have reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Have you seen Jonathan Hanscombe, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Jonathan Hanscombe, 35, had been serving a custodial sentence for assault, and has breached the terms of his release on licence, police have reported. Picture: Sussex Police

"Hanscombe was formerly of an address in the Selden area of Worthing, but is also believed to have links to Crawley Down.

"He is white with short brown hair and has a distinctive tattoo on his neck.