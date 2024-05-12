Police launch witness appeal after burglary in Southwater

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police have launched a witness appeal following a burglary in Southwater last month.

Officers were called to a report of a break-in at an address on Church Lane overnight between 4.30pm on 9 April and 11.30am on 10 April.

Although several items inside the home were damaged, nothing is believed to have been stolen.

