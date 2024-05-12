Police launch witness appeal after burglary in Southwater
Sussex Police have launched a witness appeal following a burglary in Southwater last month.
Officers were called to a report of a break-in at an address on Church Lane overnight between 4.30pm on 9 April and 11.30am on 10 April.
Although several items inside the home were damaged, nothing is believed to have been stolen.
Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 546 of 10/04.