Police locate bicycle believed to have been stolen in Eastbourne

Police officers in Eastbourne have located a bicycle which they believe has been stolen while on patrols in the town.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:56 GMT
The bike was found while officers were out on patrol in the Upperton area of the town.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Whilst on routine patrols around the Upperton area of Eastbourne, officers from your Neighbourhood Policing Team located this cycle which we believe to be stolen.

"Help us to reunite it with it’s rightful owner.

Police officers in Eastbourne have located a bicycle which they believe has been stolen while on patrols in the town. Picture: Sussex Police
"If you are the owner please get in touch online or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 47240021888, along with contact details, and proof of ownership (frame details) and we can get in touch.”

