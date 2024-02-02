Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bike was found while officers were out on patrol in the Upperton area of the town.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Whilst on routine patrols around the Upperton area of Eastbourne, officers from your Neighbourhood Policing Team located this cycle which we believe to be stolen.

"Help us to reunite it with it’s rightful owner.

Police officers in Eastbourne have located a bicycle which they believe has been stolen while on patrols in the town. Picture: Sussex Police

