Police looking for 37-year-old woman missing from Chichester
Have you seen this woman?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police officers are on the look out for Helena, 37, from Chichester. She was last seen in Fareham, Hampshire at around 6.30pm on Thursday (2 May), a spokesperson said.
She is 5’8”, with long blonde hair. Officers are asking anyone who sees Helena, or who has any information on her whereabouts, to call 999, quoting 1365 of 02/05.