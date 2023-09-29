BREAKING
Police looking for woman who failed to appear in court after assaulting an emergency worker in Chichester

Sussex Police are on the hunt for a woman who failed to appear in court after assaulting an emergency worker in Chichester.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST
Have you seen this woman? Photo: Sussex Police.Have you seen this woman? Photo: Sussex Police.
Ellesse Farmiloe (pictured) is 25, of medium build, with short brown hair and has links to Tangmere, Chichester and Crawley. She is also facing charges of shoplifting.

If you see Ellesse or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 47210206360.