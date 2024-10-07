Police looking to identify man in connection with a bike theft in Chichester
Sussex Police officers are looking to identify the man pictured in connection with a bike theft in Chichester.
The theft took place on South Street, Chichester, at about 6pm on September 18, a police spokesperson said.
Call 101 or report it online if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240182351.