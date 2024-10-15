Police looking to speak to three people who witnessed fire at Littlehampton Marina

Sussex Police

Sussex police officers are looking to speak to three people who were seen watching a fire at Littlehampton Marina from a nearby bridge.

The fire, which is being investigated as an arson attack, destroyed three vans and damaged two other vehicles after it broke out at 12.14am this morning (October 15).

Three people in high vis jackets were seen on the A259 bridge that crosses the River Arun just north of the marina near Tesco as fire crews arrived.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area shortly after midnight or who may have captured anyone on dash cam on or around the bridge at that time is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 225 of 15/10.”