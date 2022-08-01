Police monitor Hastings road after speeding reports

Hasting Police joined a Community Speed Watch group to monitor The Ridge. Police only recorded a ‘few offenders’ during the whole day.

Hasting Police joined a Community Speed Watch group to monitor The Ridge. Police only recorded a ‘few offenders’ during the whole day.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said today (August 1): “With reports of speeding around The Ridge, I assisted the CSW Team at one of their many locations that have been assessed as safe for the team to conduct checks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Due to our high visibility, we had very few offenders - objectives met.”

Community Speed Watch is an educational scheme designed to help people reduce speeding traffic though their community.

It enables volunteers to work within their community to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and to help control the problem locally.