Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has objected to the transfer of a licence associated with a Hastings restaurant.

On Monday (June 24), a Hastings Borough Licensing Panel is due to consider an application to transfer the premises licence of Ocean Spice, an Indian restaurant in White Rock.

Another council panel had resolved to revoke this licence in May, following the November 2023 conviction of Siddiquar Rahman — the restaurant’s current licence holder — for affray. Sussex Police, which had lodged the application to revoke the licence, said Mr Rahman, then 57, was handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the same hearing, the panel also resolved to revoke a premises licence associated with The Balti Hut in Queens Road. This premises licence had previously been held by Shahnur Rahman, Siddiquar Rahman’s son, who police say is serving a four-year prison sentence following a conviction for attempted GBH.

Ocean Spice, Hastings. Pic: Contributed

Police say the convictions were both for offences stemming from a January 2022 assault on an 18-year-old man from Sudan. Police say the teenager had been working illegally at The Balti Hut at the time and was attacked after he threatened to contact authorities about working conditions and unpaid wages.

The council’s decision to revoke Ocean Spice’s premises licence is currently the subject of a legal appeal, with the licence remaining in operation as a result.

In the meantime, Hastings Borough Council has received an application to transfer the restaurant’s premises licence to Fawjia Limited — a limited company wholly owned by Mr Rahman’s daughter, Ms Fawjia Rahman. The application also seeks to make Ms Rahman the restaurant’s Designated Premises Supervisor.

Sussex Police have lodged an objection to the transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Inspector Simon Burroughs of Sussex Police’s East Sussex Licensing Team argued Ms Rahman would not make an effective licence holder.

Insp Burroughs said: “The applicant (for DPS and Premises License), Miss Fawjia Rahman (Fawjia Limited) was present at the [May] meeting and responded to questions from the committee and responsible authorities as well as making a statement. In that statement Miss Rahman set out plans to improve the way that the business would be run.’

However, there was ‘no recognition of the significant failures at the premises in the past, and the principal concerns raised by police and other authorities in respect of the influence of family members soon to be released from prison’, he added.

Inspector Burroughs statement continued: “Miss Rahman did not indicate that the father or brothers would be kept away from the running of the business and has no prior experience of running a licensed premises herself as was clear throughout the meeting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar objection has also been raised by South East Immigration Compliance and Enforcement (ICE).