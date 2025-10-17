Police officers and staff celebrated at East Sussex Divisional Awards

Police officers, PCSOs and staff from across East Sussex were recognised at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, September 25.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event welcomed Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court and High Sheriff of East Sussex Annie Brown, alongside the East Sussex Command Team.

The East Sussex Divisional Awards highlighted ‘exceptional examples of courage, compassion and dedication’, with commendations and certificates of merit presented to individuals and teams who went ‘above and beyond in their duties’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “DS Paul Elrick was commended for his investigation into a complex fraud involving a prolific offender who preyed on multiple elderly and vulnerable victims. His perseverance and meticulous work ensured the offender was charged with all offences and entered guilty pleas, resulting in a sentence of six years and nine months in prison.

Police officers, PCSOs and staff from across East Sussex were recognised at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, September 25. Picture: Sussex Police

“The judge described the case as the “worst example of fraud he had seen.”

“PC Jacob Smith, PC Matt Saville Turner and PC Ross Taylor were honoured for their quick thinking and bravery when a man collapsed in Lewes in January 2025. The officers immediately commenced CPR, called for an ambulance and used a defibrillator to revive him. Their swift, decisive actions saved the man’s life before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Commendations were also awarded to PC Lee Osborn, PC Mark Vitler and PS Will Thorpe for their exceptional bravery and calm professionalism in resolving a critical incident involving a suspect armed with a knife. Their skilful negotiation and teamwork under intense pressure ensured the situation ended safely, preventing serious harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PC Brett James received a Certificate of Merit for his professionalism and courage in managing a dangerous chemical incident in Hastings, ensuring the safety of colleagues and members of the public through his quick decision-making and composure.

“A team commendation was presented to PC Amy Selby, PS Callum Wood, DC Chris Diamond, PCSO David Morris, PCSO Fleur Whitaker, PS Gez Neilan, PCSO Lauren Tilbury, PCSO Louise Evans-Reeves and PCSO Richie Davidson for their service during the investigation of a murder in Hailsham on 29 August 2024.

“Their immediate response, including helping to secure the scene and supporting witnesses, and their professionalism, compassion and composure in the face of a ‘deeply distressing incident’ were highly praised.

“Recognition was also given to PC Sam Smith for his outstanding work tackling shoplifting across East Sussex. His proactive approach and targeted operations led to multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen goods, helping to reduce repeat offending and strengthen relationships with local retailers. His efforts reflect the very best of proactive neighbourhood policing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Nick Dias praised the winners.

He said: “These awards showcase the very best of policing in East Sussex. Every day, our officers, PCSOs, staff and volunteers go above and beyond to protect people, safeguard the vulnerable and make our communities safer. The courage, compassion and dedication shown by the recipients is truly inspiring, and I am immensely proud of their achievements.

“These are just a handful of examples of the exceptional work recognised and celebrated during the ceremony. Alongside these highlights, additional awards were presented to individuals and teams who demonstrate unwavering dedication to policing and a deep passion for serving their communities.”