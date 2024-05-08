Police officers issue appeal after motorcyclist hospitalised in Bognor Regis collision

Police have issued an appeal after yesterday's crash.

Officers were told that a car had collided with a motorbike at 10.41pm on the A259 yesterday. The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life changing injuries, where he remains.

A 36-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

