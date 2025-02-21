Police officers issue appeal in Chichester after returning stolen bikes worth £5,500
Following the successful recovery, which a police spokesperson attributed to the ‘proactive work of officers’, the force has encouraged Chichester residents victimised by bike theft to report the crime, and get in touch.
"Please contact us and provide the frame number of the bike, and we will be able to check this against a number of recovered bikes that we currently have in our stores at Chichester,” they added. “We would love to reunite some more bikes with their owners. If you do not know the frame number, with a very good description, particularly if the bike has any modifications or distinctive characteristics, it may still be possible to identify if we have the bike.”
To find out more about reporting bike theft, as well as official police tips to protect your bike from theft in the first place, visit the Sussex Police website.