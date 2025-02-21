Police officers issue appeal in Chichester after returning stolen bikes worth £5,500

Sussex Police officers have re-united stolen bikes with a combined value of over £5,500 with their owners.

"Please contact us and provide the frame number of the bike, and we will be able to check this against a number of recovered bikes that we currently have in our stores at Chichester,” they added. “We would love to reunite some more bikes with their owners. If you do not know the frame number, with a very good description, particularly if the bike has any modifications or distinctive characteristics, it may still be possible to identify if we have the bike.”