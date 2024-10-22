Police officers on the lookout for these two men after bikes stolen from outside Chichester College gym

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for the two men pictured after two bikes were stolen from outside Chichester College gym.

Officers were called to the report on September 12, and a force spokesperson said they believe the men in the image might have information regarding the incident.

"Contact police online or call 101 quoting 10 of 13/09 if you have any information on the incident or recognise the two men,” a spokesperson said.