Police officers, staff, community partners and public celebrated at Brighton and Hove Divisional Awards Ceremony

Police officers, staff, community partners and the public were celebrated at the Brighton and Hove Divisional Awards Ceremony.

On Wednesday, 18 June, the Brighton and Hove Divisional Awards Ceremony took place at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

The event was opened by Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Rachel Carr with the Guests of honour, who assisted Chief Officers in presenting awards to all nominees included the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Mrs Annie Brown, and the Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Amanda Grimshaw BEM. A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As the ceremony began, we heard how bus driver Greg Lones was driving his route through Hove when he heard a thump on board. Checking the onboard cameras, he quickly realised a medical emergency might be unfolding.

"He left his cab and went to the passenger’s aid, who had fallen to the floor, recognising urgent care was needed.

"While an ambulance was promptly called, Greg made the quick-thinking decision to run to a nearby medical centre, and returned with medical staff.

"PC Jen Wade was on duty with her colleague when they noticed a bus stopped in Hove. As she slowed the police car, she saw passengers standing inside and sensed that something was happening.

"Spotting a medic nearby, PC Wade called out to ask if assistance was needed.

"Upon learning there was a medical emergency, she and her colleague immediately rushed to help, providing vital care to the patient until paramedics arrived.

"The patient began breathing unaided, and the ambulance service later confirmed that without their combined efforts, the outcome would likely have been fatal. Their swift, collaborative action saved a life.

"Following this well-deserved award, Hannah Staplehurst, who works in a staff role in Brighton, took to the stage to accept her divisional commendation.

"While travelling to Worthing in July, 2024 with a Special Constable, Hannah witnessed a road traffic collision involving serious damage to one vehicle.

"Having completed her first aid training just a week prior, Hannah immediately stopped at the scene and stepped in to assist the injured driver. She provided care and support until emergency services arrived and took over.

"Her calm, compassionate approach in a moment of crisis was a powerful example of policing’s commitment to public care and safety.

“In February, Police Constable Zac Hayns was on his lunch break and entering a Brighton supermarket when he was approached by security staff who had identified two men suspected of attempting to steal alcohol.

"PC Hayns, acting alone, detained both suspects and called for backup.

"Officers including PC Lee Newman arrived and undertook further enquiries, leading to the discovery of a nearby vehicle linked to the men. Inside, officers found a large haul of stolen bottles of spirits, many still bearing security tags.

"The value of the recovered goods was estimated at £2,100, and further diligent enquiries linked the suspects to a wider organised crime group operating across Sussex and beyond.

"Both men have since pleaded guilty and been sentenced. This result would not have been possible without the swift, determined work of all involved.

"Awards were then presented to the team who worked tirelessly following three deliberate fires in Brighton during September 2023.

“One fire severely damaged a car, and the other two targeted residential properties. At one of the addresses, the fire completely engulfed a home in flames, forcing a woman to escape with her dog onto the roof.

"A complex investigation followed, led by Investigator Emily Farley and Senior Investigating Officers.

"Four suspects were charged after a series of enquiries, and disturbing footage of two fires being carried out was recovered from a seized mobile phone.

"As of February this year, all involved have now been sentenced for the different roles they undertook.

"Thanks to the determined efforts of Investigator Farley, deputy SIO Inspector Lloyd, and the wider team across a number of departments, those found to be responsible for such dangerous actions have been held accountable.

"A further award was presented to Nick Strickland, a valued member of the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP), who consistently goes above and beyond in his role.

"Nick’s extensive knowledge, built through years of experience working in the city centre, regularly proves invaluable to police investigations. This was particularly evident following a high-value commercial burglary in East Street, Brighton, in August 2024, where around £9,500 worth of stock was stolen.

"After reviewing limited CCTV footage, Nick identified a suspect and, taking it upon himself to assist further, located them in the city and alerted officers, leading to an arrest.

"His continued efforts in the hours that followed led to the identification and arrest of several further suspects, along with the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property.

"Nick’s proactive approach, which goes well beyond his core responsibilities, plays a vital role in ensuring offenders are brought to justice.’

"Volunteer crew members from Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat were also honoured with awards following their response to a person who had got into difficulty at sea near Hove during treacherous stormy conditions in November 2024.

"The all-weather lifeboat was launched, and a man was located in the water and recovered into the lifeboat’s inflatable Y-boat and transferred aboard, where the crew began CPR and casualty care. The man was then taken to Brighton Lifeboat Station and handed over to ambulance paramedics.

"The crew, Simon Tugwell (Second Coxswain), Peter Everard, Ben Coe, Dan Measor, Neil Green, Andrew Fitzgerald and Alex Mallalieu, were commended for their bravery and selflessness, risking their own safety to provide such an important service in extremely difficult conditions."

Simon Tugwell said: “We are very honoured and humbled to receive this award. This was a team effort by the crew to recover the casualty from the water in challenging weather and provide immediate CPR.

“Our lifeboats and volunteer crew are always ready to respond to anyone in difficulty in the water.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “These are just a handful of examples of the exceptional work recognised and celebrated during the ceremony.

"Alongside these highlights, dozens of additional awards were presented to individuals and teams who consistently demonstrate unwavering dedication to policing, a deep passion for serving their communities, and the highest standards of professionalism.

"Their commitment and outstanding contributions continue to make a significant impact, reflecting the very best values of policing and community collaboration.”