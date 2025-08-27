Police on search for man with Chichester and Arun links - call 999 if you see him
Police are searching for a man with Chichester and Arun links for failing to appear in court.
A statement from Chichester Police on X Facebook appealed to the public to find the man.
The post reads: “We are searching for Alexandru-Marian Caraghiulea, 36, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.
"He has been charged with drug driving and was due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court in June.
Caraghiulea is known to frequent the Arun and Chichester areas."
Police added that anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 999 and quote crime reference 47250004453.