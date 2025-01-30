Police on the hunt for 21-Brighton 21-year-old who failed to attend court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for a 21-year-old who may be in Chichester

Andreas Ellet, 21, is wanted for failing to attend court, and officers believe he may have changed his appearance.

Believed to be in Chichester, anyone who sees Ellet has been warned not to approach him and, instead, call 999, quoting reference number 47230251462.