Police on the hunt for 21-Brighton 21-year-old who failed to attend court
Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for a 21-year-old who may be in Chichester
Andreas Ellet, 21, is wanted for failing to attend court, and officers believe he may have changed his appearance.
Believed to be in Chichester, anyone who sees Ellet has been warned not to approach him and, instead, call 999, quoting reference number 47230251462.