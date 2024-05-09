Police on the hunt for 33-year-old man with links to Littlehampton and Worthing after assaults in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are on the hunt for a 33-year-old man in connection with a series of assaults in Brighton.

Callum Delaney is of no fixed address, but Sussex Police believe he may have links to Worthing and Littlehampton, as well as previous links in the city of Brighton itself.

He is wanted while officers investigate a report of two assaults at a premises in Ship Street, Brighton, on November 4 last year.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or via 101 and quote serial 1103 of 04/11/2023,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.