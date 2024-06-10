Police on the hunt for man believed to have links to Yapton and Littlehampton

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Jun 2024, 16:22 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 16:22 BST
Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for Jack Burns, pictured, who is believed to have links to Yapton and Littlehampton.

The 30-year-old is wanted on recall to prison, and a Sussex Police spokesperson warned members of the public who see him, or have any information about his whereabouts, to call 999, quoting 575 of 22/05.