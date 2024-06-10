Police on the hunt for man believed to have links to Yapton and Littlehampton
Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for Jack Burns, pictured, who is believed to have links to Yapton and Littlehampton.
The 30-year-old is wanted on recall to prison, and a Sussex Police spokesperson warned members of the public who see him, or have any information about his whereabouts, to call 999, quoting 575 of 22/05.