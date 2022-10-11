Edit Account-Sign Out
Police on the hunt for two boys missing from Chichester

Sussex Police are ‘urgently’ searching for two boys who went missing from Chichester earlier today (October 10).

By Connor Gormley
4 minutes ago

Noah Crabtree, 13, and Bradley Hunt, 11, are believed to be travelling from Chichester to London via train.

Noah is described as white, with ginger hair, 5’ 1” and of thin build.

Bradley is vulnerable, of medium build, with brown hair and glasses. He is five feet tall with glasses.

Missing boy Bradley

The boys may be heading to Chiswick, Acton Green Common or Turnham Green, or in the vicinity of any railway stations.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they are, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1085 of 11/10 (Sussex Police) or 7890 of 11/10 (Metropolitan Police).

Missing Noah Crabtree
