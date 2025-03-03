Police on the lookout as 78-year-old woman goes missing from Hindhead
Carys, who was reported missing earlier today, according to Surrey Police, is believed to have travelled on foot from Hindhead into Grayshot. She has Alzheimer’s and Surrey Police officers are concerned for her welfare.
She has been described as a white woman, around 5ft 8” tall and was last seen wearing a teal coloured jumper and black jeans. She is also believed to have a golden cocker-spaniel with her.
Anyone who sees Carys, or has any infiormation that might lead to her discovery is asked to contact Surrey Police using one of the methods below, f you see Carys, quoting SYP-20250303-0428.
- Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- Calling 101
If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.