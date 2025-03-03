Police on the lookout as 78-year-old woman goes missing from Hindhead

Surrey Police officers are on the lookout after a 78-year-old woman was reported missing from her home address in Hindhead today (March 03).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carys, who was reported missing earlier today, according to Surrey Police, is believed to have travelled on foot from Hindhead into Grayshot. She has Alzheimer’s and Surrey Police officers are concerned for her welfare.

She has been described as a white woman, around 5ft 8” tall and was last seen wearing a teal coloured jumper and black jeans. She is also believed to have a golden cocker-spaniel with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who sees Carys, or has any infiormation that might lead to her discovery is asked to contact Surrey Police using one of the methods below, f you see Carys, quoting SYP-20250303-0428.

Have you seen Carys?

Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Calling 101

If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.