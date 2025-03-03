Police on the lookout as 78-year-old woman goes missing from Hindhead

By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 19:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Surrey Police officers are on the lookout after a 78-year-old woman was reported missing from her home address in Hindhead today (March 03).

Carys, who was reported missing earlier today, according to Surrey Police, is believed to have travelled on foot from Hindhead into Grayshot. She has Alzheimer’s and Surrey Police officers are concerned for her welfare.

She has been described as a white woman, around 5ft 8” tall and was last seen wearing a teal coloured jumper and black jeans. She is also believed to have a golden cocker-spaniel with her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who sees Carys, or has any infiormation that might lead to her discovery is asked to contact Surrey Police using one of the methods below, f you see Carys, quoting SYP-20250303-0428.

Have you seen Carys?Have you seen Carys?
Have you seen Carys?
  • Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
  • Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
  • Calling 101

If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice