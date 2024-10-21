Police on the lookout for 13-year-old missing from Bognor Regis with links to Brighton, Crawley, Southampton and Croydon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Amee, a 13-year-old girl who is missing from Bognor Regis.

Amee, who has links to Brighton, Crawley, Southampton and Croydon, was last seen at approximately 6am on October 18, and has be.

She is five feet tall, with black hair and is believed to be wearing leopard print Mickey Mouse pyjamas, according to Sussex Police, alongside black Nike trainers and a black handbag.

"Anyone who knows where she is or has any information on her whereabouts, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1128 of 18/10,”£ a spokesperson said.