Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a 17-year-old girl from Crawley.

May, pictured, was last seen in Brighton at around 2pm on June 25. Sussex Police officers say she is 5’2” tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and a nose stud.

She also has links to Bexhill, Hastings, Peacehaven and Bognor Regis, a spokesperson said.

