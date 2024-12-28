Police on the lookout for 30-year-old Eastbourne man wanted for shop theft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police are on the lookout for a 30-year-old man wanted for a shop theft in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indrit Stuparu, pictured, is wanted in connection with a theft at the Co-op store in Milfoil Drive in May last year.

Another man, 36, has already been arrested, charged and convicted in connection with the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuparu is also wanted in connection with incidents in 2022 and is believed to have connections with Brighton.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should call 101 and quote serial 1573 of 21/05/2024.Information can also be reported to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”