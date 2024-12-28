Police on the lookout for 30-year-old Eastbourne man wanted for shop theft
Sussex Police are on the lookout for a 30-year-old man wanted for a shop theft in Eastbourne.
Indrit Stuparu, pictured, is wanted in connection with a theft at the Co-op store in Milfoil Drive in May last year.
Another man, 36, has already been arrested, charged and convicted in connection with the matter.
Stuparu is also wanted in connection with incidents in 2022 and is believed to have connections with Brighton.
"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should call 101 and quote serial 1573 of 21/05/2024.Information can also be reported to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”