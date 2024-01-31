Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are hunting for the man pictured following a series of incidents in October last year, when paint was used to damage signage and cameras on private property in Nyetimber Lane, near the junction of Grosvenor Gardens, Bognor.

The first report came at 7.30pm on October 5. The property was vandalised a second time on October 15, at around 1.30pm. Following this, the owner replaced the signs once again, only for the vandal to strike a third time; at 8pm on October 18. Two cameras were also painted over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police officers are looking for the man pictured, believing he might be able to help with enquiries.

Police officers believe this man might be able to help with their enquiries. Photo: Sussex Police.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the area which may assist the investigation, or you can help us locate the man photographed, we urge you to make a report,” a spokesperson said.