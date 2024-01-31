Police on the lookout for Bognor Regis man after string of vandalism
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are hunting for the man pictured following a series of incidents in October last year, when paint was used to damage signage and cameras on private property in Nyetimber Lane, near the junction of Grosvenor Gardens, Bognor.
The first report came at 7.30pm on October 5. The property was vandalised a second time on October 15, at around 1.30pm. Following this, the owner replaced the signs once again, only for the vandal to strike a third time; at 8pm on October 18. Two cameras were also painted over.
Sussex Police officers are looking for the man pictured, believing he might be able to help with enquiries.
"If you saw anything suspicious in the area which may assist the investigation, or you can help us locate the man photographed, we urge you to make a report,” a spokesperson said.
To get in touch, visit the Sussex Police website or call them on 101, quoting reference 47230205765.