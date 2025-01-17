Police on the lookout for missing 16-year-old with links to Worthing, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy with links to Worthing, Littlehampton, Yapton and Bognor Regis.
Harvey, from Worthing, is around 5'10" and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a red stripe down the arm and a puffer jacket.
If you see Harvey, call 101 quoting reference 1055 of 01/12.