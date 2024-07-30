Police on the lookout for missing teen with links to Crawley, Worthing and Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:54 BST
Call 999 if you see her.
Police officers are on the lookout for a 14-year-old girl with links to Crawley, Worthing and Bognor Regis.

Cassie, from the Handcross area of West Sussex, has not been seen since 7pm on Wednesday, July 24. A Sussex Police spokesperson said she is 5’ 1”, slim and was last seen wearing a black crop top, black shorts and a grey hoodie.

Cassie is known to use the rail network to travel, and has links to Bognor Regis, Crawley, Worthing and Lancing. Members of the public who see Cassie, or have any information about her whereabouts, are asked to call 999 quoting serial 1282 of 24/07.

