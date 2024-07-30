Police on the lookout for missing teen with links to Crawley, Worthing and Bognor Regis

Call 999 if you see her.

Police officers are on the lookout for a 14-year-old girl with links to Crawley, Worthing and Bognor Regis.

Cassie, from the Handcross area of West Sussex, has not been seen since 7pm on Wednesday, July 24. A Sussex Police spokesperson said she is 5’ 1”, slim and was last seen wearing a black crop top, black shorts and a grey hoodie.