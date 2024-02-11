Police on the lookout for teens missing from Worthing and Yapton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police officers are ‘urgently’ looking for two girls who were announced missing from Worthing and Yapton. respectively, yesterday (February 10).
Sapphire, 12, and Chelsea, 14, have not been seen since 6.43pm on February 9, a spokesperson said. Sapphire, pictured on the right, is of medium build and has brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black and blue Nike Air Jordan trainers, black leggings and a black jumper. It is believed she may have since changed into a beige tracksuit jumper and beige Lion King-printed leggings.
Chelsea, on the left, has been described by officers as slim with blonde-shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms, grey and white Nike Air Jordans, but is believed to have also changed into beige coloured tracksuit jumper and a beige Lion King printed leggings.
"If you see them or know their whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting serial 1338 of 09/02,” a police spokesperson said.