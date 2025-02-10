Police on the lookout for this man after Chichester pub assault

Sussex Police are on the lookout for the man pictured following an assault which took place in the Dolphin and Anchor in Chichester last month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault, which took place on January 18, at about 9.30pm, saw one pub-goer injured after a pint glass was smashed over their head.

Sussex Police officers believe the man in these CCTV images may be able to help with their inquiries.

"If you recognise the man in the photo we ask you to contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1188 of 18/1,” a spokesperson said.