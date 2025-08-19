Police on the lookout for 'vulnerable' teen, missing from Bersted

By Connor Gormley
Published 19th Aug 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 16:47 BST
Demi-Rae, 14, have you seen her?placeholder image
Demi-Rae, 14, have you seen her?
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Demi-Rae; a ‘vulnerable’14-year-old girl missing from Bersted.

A spokesperson said the teen might have travelled to Southampton with a boy the same age. She is described as about 5’5”, with long black hair and red roots. She was last seen wearing a black Nike top, black Nike leggings and white Crocs.

Please report it online or call 101 if you can help officers find her, quoting serial 1459 of 18/08.

Related topics:PoliceSouthamptonCrocsNike
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice