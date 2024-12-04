Police on the scene after serious collision in Chichester

Sussex Police officers attended a serious collision in Chichester earlier today (December 04).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said earlier today: “Police are currently responding to a serious collision involving a motorcycle in St Paul’s Road, close to the junction with Sherborne Road, Chichester.

"Emergency services remain at the scene at this time, and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible. Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 326 of 04/12.”

Reports on AA route planner suggest that, although the incident was serious, traffic has recovered well. St Paul’s Road is closed both ways from Parklands Road to Sherborne Road.