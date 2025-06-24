Police patrol beach in West Sussex after reports of 'lewd behaviour'
Arun Police said PCSO Robinson and PCSO Jeffrey were patrolling West Beach on Monday morning (June 23) – between Littlehampton and Climping.
"Officers have previously received reports of lewd behaviour at West Beach – and complaints about people using it as a nudist beach,” a social media post explained.
The Facebook post received more than 120 comments, with many pointing out that West Beach has ‘always been known for this’.
In 2014, the police issued a similar warning to cheeky nudists on West Beach urging them to keep their clothes on.
A police spokesman said at the time: “We are aware that West Beach at Littlehampton has historically been an unofficial nudist beach.
“Unfortunately, there have been some recent reports of ‘lewd behaviour’ and this would constitute an offence of gross indecency. We would remind those using the beach that it is not an official nudist beach and families attend the area.”
