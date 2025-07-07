Police praised after travellers moved on from Bersted encampment

Travellers in Bersted

Sussex Police officers have been praised after an encampment of travellers in Bersted, near Bognor Regis, was moved on ‘exceedingly quickly’.

Updating residents on Facebook, a spokesperson for Bersted Parish Council said the travellers were served an eviction notice on Sunday, July 7, and moved on shortly after – thanks to the hard work, patience and support of Parish Councillors and police.

"Bersted Parish Council worked exceedingly fast at serving the eviction notice to the travellers who encamped on Jubilee Field on Sunday 6th July, this was served by our by our Clerk/RFO,” they said. “Our Councillors were supportive during this challenging time. We would like to thank all the community who kindly liaised with our Groundsman Gary and supported the clear up. We are pleased to report we are back to business as usual.

"We cannot praise the Police enough for their support during this challenging time,” they added. “Thank you to all who were involved.”